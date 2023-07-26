WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls is a huge cycling community home to many cycling groups to be a part of like The FallsTown Cycling club.

The club met Wednesday to discuss the history of the circle trail and its future. Thousands use the trail each day but it isn’t 100% percent completed yet.

The Cycling Club hosted the director of the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization Linn Barnett who said in the future we could get one step closer to the path along the north shore of Lake Wichita from Barnett Road to Larry’s Marina being finished FallsTown Cycling hosts these kinds of social events monthly.

To join you can find more info by clicking here.