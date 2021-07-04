Familia Gutiérrez Restaurant looking to raise funeral funds for shooting victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Familia Gutiérrez Restaurant will hold a fundraiser Tuesday, July 6, in memory of Guadalupe Valdez, who was killed Wednesday, June 30.

The restaurant will sell four birria tacos with a choice of drink for $10 and aguas frescas for $3. They will also accept donations.

The fundraiser begins at 7 a.m. and will go until the restaurant sells out. The restaurant’s address is 513 N. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The money raised will go toward funeral arrangements. Valdez’s viewing will be held at Owens & Brumley Wednesday, July 7, at 6 p.m. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.