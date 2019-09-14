Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KTJL) — Folks rounded up for the last night of the Boomtown rodeo was the 35th annual parade.

Thirty-five participants rode in the Boomtown Parade, including our own morning crew, Derek Lowe, Daniella Hankey, Scott Cook and Tyler Manning.

The Boomtown Rodeo was founded in 1984 and the parade is a way to get the community involved early in the day to build anticipation for the rodeo later that night. Parade organizer Kelly Knox says though it’s her mom’s dream to continue to keep the rodeo around and fun for all, it also helps Burkburnett.

“This was always her dream and we pretty much just come out and do it, it’s supposed to put Burkburnett on the map, hopefully, it does, and it’s good fun, family, community event,” Knox said.

The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Red River Riding Association Rodeo Grounds in Burkburnett. Adult advanced admission is $8, at the gate adults are $10, kids 12 and under are just $5, toddlers aged 0 to 3 get in for free.

The rodeos, hosted by Flying C Rodeo Company, include several events, like bull riding, bronc riding, and team roping. The after-rodeo dance begins at 10 p.m. and entry at the gate for the dance is just $5.

