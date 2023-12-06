WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two familiar faces will take the reigns of Wichita Falls Independent School District’s new rival high school football teams when Legacy and Memorial High Schools open on August 15, 2024.

Officials with Legacy High School on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, announced on the school’s official Facebook page that Lawrence Johnson will serve as the head football coach of the Leopards.

Johnson took over as the head coach of the Hirschi Huskies in 2022 following one of the program’s most successful seasons ever. In his two seasons as the head coach of the Huskies, he’s led Hirschi to the playoffs both seasons.

“I am looking forward to merging cultures, values and traditions to create a new version,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson isn’t the only current WFISD head coach set to pave the way for the new crosstown rivalry in Wichita Falls.

Officials with Memorial High School on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, announced on the school’s official Facebook page that Marc Bindel has been named as the head football coach of the Mavericks.

Bindel has spent the last decade as the head coach at Rider High School and has led the Raiders to the postseason every single year, and as far as the 5A State Semifinals in 2018 and 2020.

“We are looking forward to building life-long relationships with the faculty, students and community of the new high schools,” Bindel said in a statement. “Wichita Falls is a great place, and we can’t wait to continue to invest in its future.”

Grant Freeman, who currently serves as the head football coach at Wichita Falls High School, was promoted to Athletic Director of WFISD in August 2023. He said on Wednesday that he’s glad his fellow WFISD head coaches are joining him as a part of the future of athletics in the district.

“I’m really excited about both hires,” Freeman said. “Both guys have been proven head coaches, and they’re not only winning head coaches but they’re winning head coaches at WFISD.”

Freeman said Johnson and Bindel don’t just bring winning records to Legacy and Memorial. There’s something more to both head coaches that he said makes them the perfect fit.

“The biggest thing for me is that both coaches can build new cultures,” Freeman said. “They’re relationship builders, and that’s what is most exciting for me.”

With the addition of two locally beloved and established head coaches to the football programs at Legacy and Memorial High Schools, the first pieces are now in place for the Leopards and the Mavericks as they look to establish themselves as state title contenders and build a rivalry as legendary as the Coyotes and the Raiders.