Families enjoy Easter Sunday at the French Country Meadows Spring Festival

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Plenty of families were out at French Country Meadows for another day of their spring festival on Easter Sunday.

Complete with pony rides, tractor rides, there are plenty of different activities to keep the little ones busy, especially the popular corn box and brand-new kiddie zip-line!

As you can see in the video above, owners Kim and Darrin French said there’s no shortage of things to do!

“It’s a great place for families to come out and have a great time, there are all activities for all ages, from grandma and grandpa to little bitty ones,” Kim said.

“Spending time together is great, I think everybody is needing that, everybody is wanting it, so yeah, it’s a great time to come outside,” Darrin said.

Although the fun ended yesterday evening, you can still head back out to the spring festival the next two upcoming weekends!

