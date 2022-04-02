WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls gave families an opportunity to get outside and get in the Easter mood with an Easter egg hunt.

It took place out at the Wichita Falls sports complex bringing hundreds to the ball fields in search of those, sometimes, elusive Easter eggs!

With a few golden eggs out there for grand prizes. It was a mad dash to collect all the eggs with most of them being collected in a matter of minutes.

But a couple of brave souls in Caleb Dean and Xander Hernandez toughed out the craziness to get that end goal, collecting some candy!

“It was crazy like I was with my mom just sitting having shade, then wherever she was, there was a little bit of people. Then there was a stampede from all the way over there come crashing on her,” Dean said.

“So whenever you accidentally land on one, and you open it, well the favorite part is taking it and open it,” Hernandez said.

The event was put on by the city’s parks and rec department, with the help of members of the University Kiwanis Club, who sponsored the event and helped with supervision.