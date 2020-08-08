Families gather to honor young lives lost during balloon release, community garden memorial in the works

On 7th and Austin, loved ones of Kaleb Honea and families of other young lives lost released balloons in their honor.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— On 7th and Austin, loved ones of Kaleb Honea and families of other young lives lost released balloons in their honor.

This is part of an effort to start the Wichita community garden.

The garden will be in tribute to the children who have lost their lives in the community like Yajaira Garcia, Kaleb Honea, Wilder McDaniel, and Lauren Landavazo.

Loved ones from the families were there to release balloons.

The idea for a community garden has been in the works for months and plans to get it built are just getting started.

“We want to memorialize the children that have been lost in this community. We want to provide a really unique, special, peaceful place for people to come and just to honor them. Be able to have a family reunion memorials like kind of what we had here today,” Organizer Jessica Dean said

The Wichita community garden is accepting donations to begin getting water to irrigate the garden.

They’re also accepting submissions for names to be memorialized in the garden.

If you’d like to submit your late loved one’s name, send an email to wfsl.recovery@gmail.com.

