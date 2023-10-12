WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two families in Wichita Falls were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex this afternoon.

Fire crews were called around 3 p.m. to the Stone Ridge Apartments on Kemp Boulevard.

The fire reportedly broke out from the stove in an apartment on the top floor of the complex. It took Wichita Falls firefighters less than an hour to put out the fire.

That unit and the one below it were damaged, and families in both units will need to move.

The apartment complex is working to find the families a new home before calling the Red Cross.