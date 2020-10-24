Families of Brent Winkler and Kyle Kemp celebrate their lives on 5th anniversary of their passing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been five years since two Texoma 20-year-old men lost their lives in a fatal car crash near Nocona on Highway 82.

To celebrate their lives, the families of Brent Winkler and Kyle Kemp held an annual balloon release at Winkler’s gravesite.

Vickie Hawkins, Winkler’s mother, said, “I know with Brent, he was a big ole guy. He really was, but he had a really good, big heart, And he was crazy don’t get me wrong. He would give you the shirt off his back.”

On Oct. 23, 2015, Kyle Kemp and Brent Winkler, were tragically killed in a car crash, and five years later, loved ones continue keeping the memories of these young men alive.

“Kyle was the life of the party. They waited on him to start any activities,” Kelli Patterson, Kemp’s mother, said. “He loved to ride his bike, he loved to fish and he would give you literally his last dollar and then come home and tell me he was broke.”

Kemp and Winkler died after their car was struck by Terri Sanders who was driving the wrong way on Highway 82.

December of 2018, Sanders was convicted of two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sanders filed an appeal with the 2nd Court of Appeals in Fort Worth that was denied.

Sanders is out on bond awaiting a decision from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

“It’s not a death sentence which is not what we were seeking,” Kelli Patterson said. “We just want her to have some time to think about what she did and what happened. Because as of right now i don’t believe she has any idea. It didn’t happen to her, it happened to us. And we just wanna see some kind of justice.”

As the families wait for a decision, they said they’re glad that Winkler and Kemp always had each other and that the families are there for each other too.

“They even traveled together when they took the bodies to Dallas. For autopsy they were able to ride together,” Kelli Patterson said. “And that was a comforting feeling knowing they were never alone and Vickie and I are never alone because we’ve had each other during this whole thing.”

A sense of comfort for these grieving families as they aim to keep the memories alive of who they call two loving young men.

Another man, Jackson Pennington was also injured in the wreck.

Both mother’s said they’re thankful for 97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus and Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie for all of their work on this case.

Troopers at the scene say they smelled alcohol on sanders breath, her eyes were bloodshot, her speech was slurred, and she was unsteady.

A trooper ordered a blood sample to be drawn without a warrant which was later challenged by Sander’s attorney and ruled inadmissible.