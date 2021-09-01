Family and community members remember Vernon College Police officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Loved ones and community members are mourning the loss of a Vernon College Police officer.

Greg Young died Wednesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.

Dobie Kosub worked with Young for years in the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office. He says the community lost a great man.

Young was an investigator for the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office before retiring and going to work for Vernon College. His wife, Andrea, is a detective for the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Kosub says Young adored his wife and young son and that he was passionate about bringing felons to justice.

“It’s a terrible loss for us. It’s a terrible loss for this community. He was a military veteran, he worked here, he was a police officer at VRJC. His whole life was about service and we are less well off today because he’s gone,” Kosub said.

The Youngs are also members of Grace Church. Church members say the entire church family is hurting right now as well. Other members of the church losing family members within weeks of each other adds to that hurt.

Vernon College released a statement, describing young as a fun-loving man who loved his family and will be missed by many.