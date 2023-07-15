WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family of Johnny Perez are remembering him two years after his murder that has yet to be solved.

On Saturday they held a balloon release for the 22-year-old near the Avalon meadows apartments on old Iowa Park road where he was found dead from a gunshot wound on or around July 15th of 2021.

John Paul Gelacio, Johnny’s uncle, said his family is still fighting for justice, “We are releasing [balloons] to honor his memory, and we are also standing here as a family in the community to say to whoever did this, to the person that pulled the trigger, you can run, but you cannot hide. Your time is short, and justice will be served.”

The murder is still under investigation.