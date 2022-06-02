WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 16-year-old suspect is in custody following Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a 15-year-old, which marks the third murder in Wichita Falls in just the last two weeks.

The senseless violence claimed the life of a teen, who family members have identified as Andrew Gable.

Family and friends of Gable said this all doesn’t even feel real, but they want everyone to make wiser decisions moving forward so no other family has to go through this.

What started out as a typical summer day for the Gable family quickly turned into their worst nightmare.

“Honestly, when the girls called me, they were like, ‘You need to come to the hospital,’ and Andy is a boy, he skateboards, and I just knew he had fallen and hurt himself, broke a bone or something, and they said, ‘No, Mom. You need to come to the hospital, he’s been shot,” Tanya Gable, Andrew’s mother, said.

That’s the phone call that Tanya Gable got about her son Andrew Gable following Wednesday’s shooting. A shooting that Jayden Strickland, a family friend who was with andrew at the time, said happened because of a failed robbery attempt.

“These two boys walked up, I never looked back, I didnt hear them walk up – the music was too loud – but I already had my windows down, and then all I heard was ‘pop pop’,” Strickland said.

Those were the last moments of Andrew Gable’s life. He was a loving son, brother and a friend whose precious life was taken way too soon.

“Everybody loved him, and I’m finding out now through all the messages and phone calls and pictures; my phone, I’m surprised it’s quiet right now,” Tanya Gable said.

Following the shooting, a 16-year-old male was taken into police custody and charged with capital murder.

The ages of those involved in this shooting is something that WFPD’s Sgt. Eipper said is most alarming, especially after recent events.

“We definitely want to encourage these young folks to get along well, to really appreciate human life and what it means to do good to one another because we’re a city, we’re a family, and we wanna take care of each other,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Gable’s family begs everyone out there to think about the damage you’ll be doing to yourself and to families before you pull a trigger.

“What’s the point? It’s not worth it, one locked up, the other gone, and for what?” a friend of the family said.

“And two families destroyed. I would not want any mother to have to go through this,” Tanya Gable said.

The family says Andrew will always be remembered as that amazing boy with the big smile who gave unconditional love to everyone he knew.

The family shared that funeral services and a memorial are pending. They also have a GoFundMe up. If you would like to donate, you can follow this link.

The family also says they are thankful for the WFPD’s swift action in making an arrest in this shooting.