WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Family and friends will gather to remember the life of Kyle Blanchard, the son of the owner of Ronnie’s Burgers.

In 2015, Kyle was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension or high blood pressure in the lungs. In 2017, he received a heart and lung transplant after suffering an infection.

His family said the viewing will be on Wednesday, Mar. 29 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The celebration of life will be Thursday at 3 p.m., in the chapel at Owens and Brumley located at 1317 9th Street in Wichita Falls.