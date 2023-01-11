WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Three separate families are calling upon the Wichita Falls community after three men were involved in a fatal accident that took the life of one man and critically injured the other two in the vehicle.

Thanks to event coordinators a benefit is being held this weekend at Our Place Eatery and Spirits packed with tons of local musicians, great food, and fellowship all while celebrating the life of Toby Hasten.

“Toby was the kind of guy that would give you the shirt off his back,” Kane said.

It’s never easy losing a loved one. Something that long-time friend of Hasten, Dartanyan Kane, knows all too well.

“He was one of my closest friends and his soul is truly going to be missed on this Earth because he was just one of the few people who no matter what was going on, he was going to be there for you,” Kane said.

And now, Kane hopes the community will be there for Hasten’s family.

Hasten passed away just two days after Christmas after being ejected from a vehicle at the intersection of Sheppard Access Road and Old Iowa Park Road last month and this weekend you can help the families affected by this tragedy.

“What we’re doing is we’re raising money for the families for funeral costs as well as medical bills or any other expenses that popped up because of this,” Kane said.

Kane said folks attending this weekend can expect a huge lineup of local musicians as well as 15 different vendors on site, something that Kane said speaks volumes about the Wichita Falls community.

“It’s just a beautiful beautiful thing seeing the community come together after a tragedy it’s a beautiful thing in a tragedy that brings humans together, us as human beings no matter what people say about how bad the world is and about how bad things are whenever people need help other people give it,” Kane said.

And with a goal of six thousand dollars, Kane is confident the generous Wichitans’ in our community will step up to help these families that desperately need it.

The celebration of life and benefit for these victims will be this Sunday at Our Place Eatery from 3 pm to 9 and there is a 5-dollar cover charge which will go to the victim’s families.

For a complete lineup of all the bands and vendors attending, click here.

To donate to Toby’s GoFundMe, click here.

To donate to Clayton Sanderson’s GoFundMe, click here.