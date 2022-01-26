WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cancer affects millions of individuals each year, and after getting a cancer diagnosis, it’s a time you need your loved ones the most.

For patients at Texas Oncology, however, they’ve had to go through this battle alone, as Covid-19 still has the facility on a ‘No visitors’ policy.

People like Connie Griffin said she knows if the community came out and showed support to those battling cancer, it would put a smile on the face of her sister and on the faces of every single patient.

“Cancer – that’s the one word you never want to hear when you walk into a doctor’s office – is cancer,” Griffin said.

It’s a word that Connie Griffin said she and her family had to hear after her little sister Vicki was diagnosed with breast cancer and needed to begin chemotherapy treatments at Texas Oncology.

“My mother had to drop off her baby – 49 years old, but a baby – for her very first chemo treatment, and she had to go in and do that by herself,” Griffin said. “It was very difficult.”

Griffin, alongside her mother Velma, said seeing her sister go in for treatment alone made both of them think about the hundreds of other patients going through a battle with cancer, and that’s when they knew they had to do something that could cheer up these patients.

“Cancer is scary enough, and having to do it without family members with you is even worse,” Velma Sughrue said. “It just makes it so much worse on the patients not having family with them.”

“Many patients here are in the same situation that my little sister is in, and I was trying to come up with creative ways for the community to be able to support our family members from outside of the building,” Griffin said.

Griffin said she’s reached out to the Rider High School band about putting together an outdoor performance for the patients, but she said she’d even appreciate if the community could come out and do something as simple as chalk drawings, or even honking your horn a couple of times when you drive by.

“You don’t have to be a relative or a friend of someone currently receiving treatment to show love and support for everyone battling cancer at this point in time,” Griffin said.

Both women said this will mean the world to Vicki and to the patients feeling alone.

“We’re here for anyone in the Oncology center,” Sughrue said. “If they need anyone, we’re here for them if they need it. That’s just the kind of people we are; we like to help other people as much as we can.”

“I just really want her to know how much we love her and how much we’re going to get you through this, sis,” Griffin said.

If you have an idea you’d like to do for the patients, you can give our local Texas Oncology facility a call at (940) 691-8271 or visit their website here.