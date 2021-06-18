Family, community celebrate Quanah Parker in Medicine Mounds gathering

QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a celebration in Quanah for the town’s namesake this weekend.

Descendants of the last great Comanche war chief Quanah Parker are honoring his life and legacy while simultaneously teaching his and the city’s history.

More than 50 members of the Parker family, including great-grandson Ron Parker, gathered in Quanah Parker Square Friday morning to kick off day two of a four-day commemoration of legendary Comanche Chief Quanah Parker.

“His mother was recaptured down here about 28 miles, the town’s named after him, he was here to celebrate. In 1886 he stayed outside of town here when he came into town, so we’re happy to be here, and we’re just carrying on his legacy, goodwill and good way,” Ron Parker said. “It’s a gathering of good people like Larry, a lot of spirits exist already in this town but we’re adding more to the spirit.”

Quanah Parker, born in the 1800s to a Comanche war chief and a white mother, was the last Comanche war chief.

The events scheduled tell a story of the city and Comanche nation.

“They should be able to learn more about the Medicine Mounds in Quanah, the Medicine Mounds is spiritual; it’s very sacred,” Ron Parker said. “We want more people to know about Quanah. Everybody here knows about Quanah; there’s a lot of history in this town, you’re in Comanche country right here.”

Everyone in Texoma and beyond is invited to enjoy food, traditional ceremonies, a spiritual journey to the Medicine Mounds, Comanche culture seminars and a live concert headlined by American country and southern gospel singer Larry Gatlin.

“What I’ve done is taken the story, the Parker family has blessed the story I’ve told, it’s a story based on that wonderful incredible man’s life,” Gatlin said.

Gatlin created a musical with the stories of Quanah in song.

Once the weekend is said and Don, Ron parker and Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah hope everyone will leave having had a good time and with new knowledge of the history and traditions of those who were here before us.

“I want them to know we are proud Comanche people, we are proud of our heritage, we are proud of our culture but most importantly we are proud of the communities we live in and we are going to support and defend our communities we live in,” Woommavovah said.

If you missed the last two days, you still have Saturday and part of Sunday to attend. Follow this link for details.