WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Even though it was chilly and rainy, the community gathered for fun at Emmanuel Baptist Church for its yearly Family Fall Fest.

People gathered for a good time and there was fun for the little ones inside and outside despite the wet weather.

Hot dogs were available to eat, as well as, a cake walk if you had a sweet tooth. The fun continued at 3 p.m. when artist Freddy Redmon performed.

Pastor Jeff Hughes says it’s nice for people to come together after the church got burglarized not too long ago.

“The fellowship that we’re getting, the camaraderie that we are getting with the community, it’s heartwarming to see that we have such a great crowd. Even today, the rain came, we got the bounce houses outside but we still had a rain or shine event and the community still came out,” Hughes said.

The event was a huge success and many are ready for next year.