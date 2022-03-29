LAWTON, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — Family and friends remembered 55-year-old April Partridge, the firefighter who died battling a large fire in Comanche County, with a funeral Tuesday morning.

The funeral was held at McMahon Auditorium in Lawton.

Partridge was battling the blaze with the Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department when she got separated from her vehicle. Unfortunately, she did not make it out of the fire.

Officials say other firefighters were also injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

