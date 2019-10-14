Family, friends gather to celebrate life of 1-year-old killed in vehicle accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember the short life of a 1-year-old who tragically died last week.

About 50 people came out to support the family of Tray’vean Jones who died in a vehicle accident on Wednesday.

They held a candlelight vigil and a balloon release to be surrounded by community and remember the quote beautiful soul that was Jones.

While the family continues to mourn Jones, they said they are drawing strength from those around them.



“The community will lift you up and hold you together. They will tell you to put all your burdens on them and I know it just means so much to the father and the mother, to the aunts and to the uncles,” Jones aunt, Joy Lawrence, said. “They are extremely blessed. They just want to move forward from this night, and they want to remember their son as the beautiful soul that he was, and the community has helped make that happen.”

The family also raffled off items to raise funds for Jones’ funeral that will be in the coming days.

Though the folks have continued to donate to the GoFundMe page as well as participated in raffle and auctions to help fund Jones’ funeral. Tray’vean’s grandmother, Sheryl Jones, said she’s grateful for the continued support.



“It’s just a blessing that so many people came out on our behalf, and we just thank everybody for what they have done,” Jones said.



“It really means a lot to have a lot of people behind you, so we’re just very grateful at this time,” another aunt of Tray’vean said. “The family will also host a Halloween event called Tray’vean’s Train that will celebrate his life and bring joy to the kids in the community.”

Tray’vean’s Train will be at the corner of Rosewood and Harding streets at Total Care hair salon. The event is to give back to the community and “loving on the family like they have.”

The event is free to the public, and it’s all thanks to Jones’ father who built the train for his son to enjoy.

“Anything he does is not only for his children but for the community’s children,” Lawrence said. “He’s always putting together events for children to have a good time.”

Through this event, the Jones’ family said they hope to continue to show love and light into the community.

Tray’vean’s Train