WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family and friends of Jason Baum, or as you heard known as Baby J by most, held a balloon release and vigil two years after his murder in the south alley of the 4600 block of Meadow Lake Drive.

They gathered not just to remember the impact Baum made on each of their lives, but also share stories of what they remember most about the 23-year-old that friends say would do anything for those he loved.

Four total suspects were arrested in connection to Baum’s murder. One being Martez Vrana, who had testimony heard in the 78th District Court last week, and now awaits the ruling from the jury as they will begin deliberating Monday the 13.