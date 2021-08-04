Family, friends of Kaleb Honea come together to mark one year anniversary of his death

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — On August 4, last year, 16-year-old Rider student and football player Kaleb Honea died from his injuries sustained in a car wreck. This August 4, Kaleb Honea’s loved ones gathered at Memorial Stadium to celebrate his life.

One year has passed, but the wound is still fresh.

“Every one of my firsts: First Mother’s Day, first birthday and now his first anniversary, but it’s really nice,” Kaleb Honea’s mother Amanda Bolding said. “It’s been a lot of positive messages and reminders of the things that he’s done.”

On July 20, last year, 16-year-old Kaleb Honea was in a car wreck on Highway 281 and 1954. Less than a month later on August 4, 2020, he died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

After a year of crying, mourning, praying and remembering, loved ones still remember Kaleb for his brightest moments.

“He was a different kid,” Bolding said. “I’ve met so many people, coworkers and people whose yards he did, peoples whose kids he would play with. Just the simplest things that people would tell me like ‘I knew your son; your son was really a good person.'”

“He was just a very positive person,” Kaleb’s best friend, who will receive scholarship money in his honor, Logan Rex said. “Things weren’t the greatest for him in life, just like in most cases everyone else really. But he made the best things that he could out of them.”

As loved ones lit lanterns and shared more memories of Kaleb at what his mother calls his second home, they said Kaleb will always be alive in their hearts, and he is sorely missed.

“I wanna win a state championship; play every game for him,” Kaleb’s friend Cameron Amador said. “Work hard, play hard, every play, just for him.”

“It’s a little easier to deal with when you literally have thousands of people who know who your son is and remember who your son is, and I’m ok with that,” Bolding said. “They say legends never die, so, if that’s the case, I think I’m alright.”

Those who hold Honea close to their heart will surely do their best to keep his memory alive.

On Monday, August 30, the Texas Blood Institute will hold a blood drive to honor him. Kaleb’s mother said 19 blood donors kept him alive for two weeks while he was hospitalized.