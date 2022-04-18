WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texoma community is still mourning the loss of our beloved Shatanya Clarke. An anchor, reporter but most of all our friend, and many are continuing to help us pay tribute to a life gone far too soon.

Friends and family say in Shatanya’s 27 years of life, she’s left behind a legacy and knowing how many lives she touched is what’s getting everyone through.

“She just had that infectious smile, whenever you see her she’s just immaculate, her hair is on point. She’s just beautiful and that smile, oh my goodness,” Kimberly Chenault said.

Shatanya joined the KFDX family back in 2018 and began telling the stories that mattered to Texoma the most. Like her ‘Helping the Helpers’ series which spotlighted local non-profits in the area

She was a member of the Wichita Falls Junior League and even established the annual Soups and Socks event.

Everyone at her candlelight vigil says helping those around her was just who Shatanya was.

“Shatanya touched each and every one of us and has left us with memories that we will cherish forever,” Junior League of Wichita Falls President Jennifer Moser said.

Dozens of family and friends attended the vigil, all dressed in purple as it was Shatanya’s favorite color. Something her parents say they know she’s looking down on and smiling about.

“Thank you for loving my daughter. Thank you for accepting her here, for embracing her,” Shatanya’s mom Tasha Witter said.

“Shatanya was my greatest achievement but yet my greatest challenge and that made me better. So thank you,” Shatanya’s father Wayne said.

Shatanya was a silent fighter and had been fighting a very hard-fought battle with a brain tumor, but not once did she let that stop her.

“I just want y’all to understand that this woman was really fighting a fight every day. Like, literally daily headaches and a lot of people really didn’t know,” Brandon Cooper said.

“A tumor was not going to stop me. Pain or no pain. Like, I came to work, I did my due diligence,” Shatanya said on her YouTube series Shatanya’s Journey.

Coming to work and telling stories that everyone in this community will remember forever.

“She’s touching lives and I’m just hoping that they are going to dream that they can be a Shatanya one day,” Chenault said.

Shatanya’s passion for reporting and bigger-than-life personality was a gift that touched us all.

“It’s just like I lost a daughter. I think the shock of it is still on the community but she’s going to be missed and my heart just goes out to her mom and dad. For someone 27-years-old she’s done more than people 50 or 60 years old have done in a lifetime,” Chenault said.

May she rest now in eternal peace.

Funeral services have been set for Shatanya.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Overcoming Word Praise Center at 1801 Airport Drive. The funeral will be Wednesday, April 27, at noon at Overcoming Word Praise Center.