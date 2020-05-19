Family, friends remember Archer City native who died in truck accident

An Archer County family is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Michael Aulds who died in a car accident Friday.

ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KIJTL)— An Archer County family is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Michael Aulds who died in a car accident Friday.

Family members said he was driving home to Archer City after finishing up his junior year at the University of Mississippi.

His family shared their fondest memories.

The Aulds family said it’s their closeness and strength that is helping them through this tragedy.

At just 21-years-old, a promising Michael Aulds’ life was cut short., now his family and friends are reminiscing on the life he lived.

“When he walked in a room, you knew it and it was a joy, it wasn’t oh this guy stole the spotlight,” Michael’s cousin Ryan Laudermill said.

“Whenever I went to college he helped me figure out what classes to take, where do I do what, all of that stuff and he just helped me transition into college,” Michael’s sister Abby Aulds said.

“We began dating February 4 of my freshman year and never fought or anything, just had the best relationship and I am just so grateful that I got to love him,” Michael’s girlfriend Courtney Zeidner said.

“He wanted to work in the finance world and make as much money as he could and then he wanted to leave it and start buying and flipping houses,” Michael’s friend Hayden Parker said. “Fixing them up and selling them because that was his passion.”

Those who knew and loved Michael said he had the entrepreneurial bug from the young age of 12 when he began a lawn care and firewood company, Dirty Mike and The Boys.

“He just had an air about him that was amazing to watch him take his dreams and desires and become more focused,” Laudermill said.

“He was the biggest supporter and encourager our entire lives, everyone around him,” Michael’s sister Alex Aulds said.

And as they prepare to lay Michael to rest, the Aulds family hopes to never forget his drive, his selflessness and his undying love for those around him.

Michael’s life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at the First Baptist Church of Archer City.

The Aulds family suggests memorials be made to the John Michael Aulds, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O ACISD, P.O. Box 926, Archer City, Texas 76351



Also, the Eta Chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity will sell Dirty Mike and The Boys t-shirts, and all profits will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Email olemisssigmachiderbydays@gmail.com to place an order.