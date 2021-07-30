Family grieves loss of 3-year-old crash victim

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday night, the family of a local boy who died from injuries sustained in a car crash celebrated his life.

On Tuesday, July 27, 3-year-old Titan Pendleton passed away at Cook Children’s Hospital after being injured in a wrong-way crash almost a week before.

Some people would say it’s nearly impossible to prepare for losing a family member. Especially a toddler, like 3-year-old Titan Pendleton.

“I know this is hard for you ’cause it’s hard for me, and it’s hard for all of us because it’s something that we never expect,” Titan’s aunt, Tobiance Simms, said.

On July 21, Titan’s mother was involved in a wrong-way collision on Wichita Street and North MLK Boulevard.

Titan was sitting in a child safety seat on the impact side, but he was not secured into the seat. He died from his injuries on Tuesday, July 27 at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

“They just felt like they did all the studies they could. It was no chance for him,” Titan’s father Torrance Pendleton said. “Something was missing there; like, he would never be the same again.”

As Titan’s family gathered where the tragic incident occurred, they reminisced over how precious the little boy was. And comfort one another through this unbelievable time.

“He was a funny kid. He loved his cartoons. Very spoiled,” Constance Pendleton, Titan’s grandmother said. “Did what he wanted. He was a good kid.”

Criminal charges are expected against Titan’s mother, who was driving the vehicle that was going the wrong way. But the family says they are praying for her and her family and that they are all in this together.

They hope this incident brings light to this dangerous intersection.

“It’s just an eye-opener for the location and what’s going on in the area. It’s a big eye opener. You wanna be more careful in the neighborhood like this,” Torrance said. “It’s different just to speak for somebody; they can’t be there. Their presence is not there, but you know he in my heart.”

Titan will be in his family’s hearts forever as they are tragically forced to continue life without him.

If you’d like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, you can find it here.