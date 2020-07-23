Family honors 16-year-old after tragic wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It happened in the blink of an eye, but the effects will last a lifetime and possibly many lifetimes to come.

That blink happened Monday evening outside Wichita Falls when a 16-year-old was in a collision with a semi rig.

Despite the tragedy, his family said other lives may be enriched and even saved through Kaleb Honea.

His mother, Amanda Bolding, said they are working on getting him to United Regional where his family and friends can visit him before taking those steps.

“Kaleb did good in the world,” Bolding said. “Kaleb wanted good in the world.”

That is what Bolding wants everyone to remember about her 16-year-old son who is in Parkland Hospital in Dallas after a wreck Monday night just outside Wichita Falls.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing said on Monday night a car was headed east on FM 1954 and an 18-wheeler was headed south on Highway 281.

Buesing said the car failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of the 18-wheeler, and Kaleb’s injuries were devastating.

“They said that it’s about 75% of his brain and all of the parts that matter: the part that makes his personality, talking, eating, sleeping, opening his eyes,” Bolding said. “All of those are, they say they have stroked out.”

Bolding said she wants Kaleb’s heart to fall in love through someone else and his lungs to breathe for someone else, so she and his family made the decision to let him live on as a miracle gift for others.

“I struggled hard with it, but Kaleb was a giver,” Bolding said.

His Rider High School Football coaches agree.

“Kaleb, what an outstanding person you’ve been, and I’ve come to know,” Position Coach Beau Savanich said.

Savanich said he is the kind of person and player that coaches want 20 more of.

“His genuine kindness and humility rubbed off on those people around him, always had a smile on his face, and you could always count on getting the very best from him all the time,” Defensive Coordinator Ross Dillard said.

“Kaleb, when he first got here, was not the best super-athlete but the hardest working athlete with a big heart,” Savanich said

“I pray they play for him this year,” Bolding said.

Because of the gift of life Kaleb is making, there may be kids playing, breathing and loving for years to come.

Kaleb’s mom is asking anyone who would like to honor her son to please donate blood.

This would’ve been his Kaleb’s first year as a varsity player and as starter.