Family hosts Halloween event to honor 1-year-old killed in vehicle accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The parents of a 1-year-old who was died after being struck by a vehicle are continuing to honor his life.

They hosted a Halloween party Thursday night with games, activities and candy for the whole neighborhood to enjoy.

Most of the kids’ attention though was on a train driving around the block.

Tray’vean Jones’ father began putting the train together before Tray’vean died, and now they’re dedicating it in his name.

The Halloween party was in the works before the tragic accident, but now they’re planning for this event to become an annual tradition.

“It just was a train ride, but of course we named it Tray’vean’s Train, and we plan to use that to rent out for people, parties or events,” Jones’ mother Raven Breedlove said.

Breedlove said this event was for the kids, and they are appreciative of all who have shown their support during this difficult time.