Family members celebrate life of Anne Howe

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anne Howe, the beloved ‘Pet Lady,’ was celebrated and commemorated today by loved ones and family.

Howe was a staple of KFDX’s Friday noon show for more than 20 years. She would bring adoptable pets from the Humane Society of Wichita County.

Family members say she loved plants and spent much time at Smith’s Gardentown, and she also loved to drink tea several times a day. They also say her love of animals was just what the public saw, saying she was very important to her family as well.

“So many people knew her through all of her volunteer work with animal advocacy, but her family knows her as our rock,” Howe’s granddaughter Ashleigh Thompson said. “Her love and support was endless. We will miss you immensely sweet Nana, but your legacy lives on within our family.”

Howe started working at the Humane Society when they opened, and she spent the last 13 years working at the local P.E.T.S. Clinic.

Officials with the Humane Society said there will be plaques in Howe’s honor in the kennels.