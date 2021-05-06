Judge denies bond reduction for man facing multiple family violence charges.

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who a prosecutor said has been assaulting or threatening two women, getting jailed, bonding out, and doing the same things over and over is denied a reduction in bond over concerns of the safety of the victims and community.

Jake Todd Kyle has been jailed on bonds totaling $245,000 since last September on 16 charges. Before that, he had bonded out six times, with 14 charges in about 5 months.

Jake Kyle Wichita Co. Jail booking photo 2020

His attorney, Dustin Nimz, filed for a reduction in bonds because he said Kyle needs to get out and work to make some money.

His father testified in the hearing that Kyle is a good worker and would work for his drywall business.

He also testified that some charges against his son came about because a victim was trying to get him in trouble by provoking him and even clawed him in the face, and his main problem was that he fell for her tactics.

Prosecutor Misty King asked him if that was the case in each of the nine charges, and he said yes.

King objected to any reduction of bond, saying the victims are in fear of him and it would put the community at risk.

Judge Charles Barnard denied the bond reduction on those grounds.

Kyle’s charges for this latest bond include four family violence assaults, two for burglary to commit another felony, criminal mischief, retaliation, violating a bond or protective order, two assaults,

terroristic threat and interfering with an emergency call for help.