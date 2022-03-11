WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls family is confronting the fight of their lives head-on as their three-year-old daughter battles a disease diagnosed in about 3,500 children nationwide each year.

Leukemia is the most common childhood cancer, but there is nothing common about what children like Ellie Tenorio have to endure.

“Before she was diagnosed she was very outgoing, very energetic, definitely loved crawling around, messing around with people,” Ellie’s mom Harlee Tenorio said.

Harlee said though, much of that has changed since Ellie was diagnosed with Leukemia and began treatments.

“Thanksgiving day she woke up after dinner with bruising on her face and Petechiae eye which is little red spots all over the body, so we took her to the emergency room in Ohio where we were visiting family, after several hours they came back with blood work saying that it all pointed to Leukemia,” Harlee said.

Since then, Ellie’s reality has become back and forth visits to hospitals.

She has undergone several rounds of steroids and chemotherapy.

“January, it was chemo four days a week, every week and then this month we just started the next phase which is a hospital admission for three days every two weeks,” Harlee said.

Harlee said Ellie has about 9 more months of IV chemo left but her treatment totals two and half years.

The mom of two said her once lively and vibrant three-year-old has days where she is understandably the total opposite of that throughout these unforeseen circumstances.

“Especially the last two months where she’s gotten the highest doses of chemo, she is very tired all the time, we’re doing lots of sleeping and not eating as much, you will rarely catch her actually playing,” Harlee said.

Harlee, who is a substitute teacher for the Wichita Falls Independent School District, said her family holds on to the good days to get them through the tough times.

And with this unexpected news comes unanticipated expenses, stemming from medical bills to travel, food and even new clothes for Ellie as she loses weight throughout this treatment.

Follow this link you would like to help the Tenorio family.

Also, Ellie’s 4th birthday is Next Saturday, follow this link if you would like to get her something on her birthday wishlist!

Read more about Ellie’s journey here.