Family of Lawton man fatally shot by police demand justice

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of a Lawton man fatally shot by police while celebrating his birthday is demanding justice for his death.

It happened 10 days ago while officers were facilitating a compliance check at the Lavish Lounge and now OSBI is investigating.

Family members said Johnson was killed by police and they believe this is just another sad case of murder by the Lawton Police Department.

“Right now, I’m just so lost. I can’t even believe I’m here right now. It’s so unreal to me. And it’s not fair,” Johnson’s mother Meyoshia Gray said while crying.

It’s been more than a week since Zonterious Camery-on Johnson was walking this Earth.

On January 17th, Johnson was celebrating his 24th birthday at the Lavish Lounge in Lawton. But at 3:30 a.m., Lawton Police arrived to complete a compliance check. Johnson’s girlfriend, Darezanae Porter said two random men were shooting at Johnson but the bullets weren’t meant for him.

“As we were getting in the car, we were getting pushed out like ‘they’re shooting at my car.’ And he took off running and I heard shots and I hit the ground and when I looked up, I seen him running and I got up and I ran after him,” Porter said. “And I remember somebody yelling like ‘get in the car. Get in the car they about to shoot him.’ We hit the block, I heard those last shots and then I hopped out the car and I seen him laying there.”

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, officers heard shots being fired outside the building but authorities said they were not fired by Lawton Police officers. Investigators said officers began a foot chase with Johnson that lasted several blocks.

When an officer encountered Johnson, authorities said Johnson drew his weapon on the officer. The officer directed Johnson to drop his weapon and then after he declined, the officer fired the initial shot at Johnson.

“He never fired the gun. He never shot the gun. I was there. I was right there with him all night, he never fired a gun,” Porter said.

“He was so happy, he was getting himself together. He was doing good. So I know for a fact that a person that’s doing good in their life would not end their life by pulling a gun at police,” Gray said.

Gray also said when she arrived on the scene, she believed paramedics made no attempts to save her son.

“They wanted him to die so he could not be a voice. But I’m gon’ be a voice for him,” Gray said.

“I’m gon’ be here. I’m not gon’ stop until I get justice for my baby. I don’t care if I gotta go all the way to Washington. I am gonna be here for Zon and I’m not gonna rest.

Johnson’s family continues the grieving process as they search for answers around his death and demand justice.

There is also a GoFundMe for the family. Police officers said bodycam footage will not be released until after the OSBI has completed its investigation.