One Wichita Falls family is hoping for a blessing this new year that could help their son walk independently for the first time in his life.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is a drive-thru fundraiser for Logan Fox in the Planet Fitness parking lot until 1 p.m. today.

Four-year-old Logan was born with a non-genetic form of Arthrogryposis, called Amyoplasia, and Logan’s family is saving up for a life-changing procedure that could help Logan walk.

The procedure is expected to cost the family nearly $200,000.

The family has also set up GoFundMe for Logan and you can donate by clicking here.