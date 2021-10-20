Family of missing Wichita Falls man seeks help from the community

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of a Wichita Falls man presumed missing since Sunday, October 17 is asking for help locating him.

Bill Hall, a 41-year-old male from Wichita Falls, was last seen at Youngbloods on Jacksboro Highway in Wichita Falls on Sunday, according to reports.

An individual close to the situation said Hall left his mother’s house near Youngbloods Sunday to pick something up, but never returned from the store, and his phone is currently off.

The person close to the situation also said Hall suffers from mental illness and is not in the right state of mind.

A police report has been filed with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Hall is a white male with dark brown hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He goes by BW and Willie.

The family is asking anyone who has seen Hall to call them at (940) 867-6767 or (940) 704-6693.