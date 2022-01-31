WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of a Wichita Falls woman presumed missing since Sunday, January 23 is asking for help locating her.

Keah Walker, a 30-year-old woman from Wichita Falls was last seen at her apartment taking out her trash according to one of her neighbors.





According to family members Keah has been going through mental troubles after the death of her brother Deon Walker, who drowned in a fishing accident in August of 2021.

A police report for Keah Walker was filed with the Wichita Falls Police Department on January 30.

Keah is a Black female with brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

The family is asking anyone who has seen her to call them at (940) 692-7187 or contact the Wichita Falls Police Department.