Family of victim in Colleen Dr. shooting speaks out in his honor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of the shooting victim on Colleen Drive is sharing details about what they believed happened that day.

Loved ones of Charles Bolf, also known as Ricky, said he was shot on Thursday Feb. 11 and was transported to a hospital where he died from his wounds.

Loved ones said Bolf was a man that would do anything for his family, and that’s exactly what he was doing towards the end of his life.

“The way I found out is a friend of mine called me and told me that Ricky had been shot,” Richard Bold, Charles Bolf father, said.

Charles Richard Bolf Jr., also known as Ricky, is described by loved ones as someone who would always help those in need.

“I could pick up the phone at 3 o’clock in the morning. ‘Brother, I need you.’ Bam he was there. No hesitation, no pause, no stop,” Susan Cooper, Charles Bolf’s family member, said.

According to Wichita Falls police, on Feb. 11, officers responded to a shots fired call on Colleen Drive around 4:35 pm.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Bolf and transported him to United Regional where he later died from gunshot wounds.

The suspect was detained and released.

While no details have been released surrounding Bolf’s death, loved ones said Bolf received a call from his daughter begging him for help from her physically abusive boyfriend.

Bolf’s father said he went to her house to help her with a few of his friends.

“The way we got it from the police station, ricky and them worked on him pretty good. And started to leave. And when he started leaving out, the guy pulled a gun and shot him point blank,” Richard Bolf said.

Bolf’s wife, Jennifer, said she also received a call from his daughter a little before he showed up.

“If I would’ve known what was gonna happen, i wouldn’t have even let him go. I would’ve tried to stop him. I would’ve tried to tell him ‘let’s find out what’s really going on before you go over there,'” Jennifer Bolf, Charles Bolf’s wife, said.

Family members also said police did not call them or question them about the case yet.

Bolf’s wife said she had to approach officers about details of the case first.

But loved ones said Bolf will be remembered for helping those he loved and his love of classic cars and motorcycles.

“When he turned nine, him and his brother i got them a bike and they been riding ever since. [Built and painted his own bikes too.] He painted people’s cars, he helped people. He helped people,” Richard Bolf said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for a memorial fund in Ricky’s honor.