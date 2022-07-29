WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One family is still looking for answers after their vehicle was struck by an unknown driver and rolled before coming to a stop on July 4.

After coming to a dead end in the police investigation the victim’s mother is hoping that a reward will lead to the arrest of the person that struck her daughter’s Jeep on HWY 79 and did not stop.























According to the victim, the person that struck them drove a blue pickup truck.

The couple and their dog were driving from Wichita Falls to Byers around 9:20 p.m. on July 4 when they were hit near Petrolia Road and Russell’s Fireworks.

If you have information about this crash please contact Tiffany Scoggins Macklin on her Facebook page or you can call/text 940-632-9546.