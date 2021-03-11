Family on opposite sides in hearing of 86-year-old father charged in sex abuse case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A bond hearing for an 86-year-old man had family members testifying on opposing sides Wednesday on a prosecutor’s motion for additional bond conditions for his sexual assault of a child charges.

Teofilo Contreras has been free from Wichita County Jail on five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child charges since three days after his arrest in January.

Parents of the 10-year-old alleged victim said they found texts from him asking her to send him pictures of her intimate areas, and also to fondle herself in the shower.

When they confronted Contreras, they said he asked for forgiveness and said it would never happen again.

Other family members said he apologized to them and said he only messaged her because he is not biologically related to her.

During forensic interviews, the girl said Contreras had been sexually abusing her since age 8-year-old. She said it had happened at least five times when she was at his house.

In October, Contreras was also arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Wednesday, a judge granted additional bond conditions, which include remain within Wichita County except for doctor appointments in the Metroplex with 30 days notice, remain in his home on Sixth Street and do not possess any firearms.

Teofilo’s son testified if Contreras was allowed to move away with other relatives, he might not come back for trial.

Teofilo’s daughter, who lives in Maryland disagreed. She said she would not be concerned any children would be at risk if Teofilo lived with her.

She also asked the prohibition against handguns be removed because her father lives alone in a dangerous part of town.

His son testified his father is almost always armed, and takes his gun for protection to his land east of town where he raises gamecocks.

He also testified if Contreras was allowed to travel freely, he would put other children at risk, not just the victim in this case.