1  of  3
Breaking News
Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  2
Live Now:
THE NFL DRAFT 2020 CORONAVIRUS: Fact not fear
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Family organizes car parade for boy’s 12th birthday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Filmore Street in Wichita Falls is set to be very busy Friday as fire trucks, police and friends will be celebrating a Wichita Falls boys’ birthday.

Jayden Roberts had difficulties at birth, which left him with spastic quad cerebral palsy, legally blind and with epilepsy.

Jayden’s family said he is one extraordinary kid and that’s why his family along with first responders and car clubs are throwing him a parade for his 12th birthday

“Because social distancing was a big factor, we couldn’t really have friends and family come over and see Jayden,” Jade Roberts Jayden’s mother said. “His dad came up with the idea to have the sheriff’s [office] and the fire department come by because he loves loud noises, he loves music and anytime he hears a siren going down the road he is super excited.”

The family said so far they have about 70-people to drive by and show support and they’d like the public to know to feel free to bring flashing lights and noisemakers.
The first parade will begin at 2 p.m. Friday and then another will follow at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News