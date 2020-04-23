Family organizes car parade for boy’s 12th birthday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Filmore Street in Wichita Falls is set to be very busy Friday as fire trucks, police and friends will be celebrating a Wichita Falls boys’ birthday.

Jayden Roberts had difficulties at birth, which left him with spastic quad cerebral palsy, legally blind and with epilepsy.

Jayden’s family said he is one extraordinary kid and that’s why his family along with first responders and car clubs are throwing him a parade for his 12th birthday

“Because social distancing was a big factor, we couldn’t really have friends and family come over and see Jayden,” Jade Roberts Jayden’s mother said. “His dad came up with the idea to have the sheriff’s [office] and the fire department come by because he loves loud noises, he loves music and anytime he hears a siren going down the road he is super excited.”

The family said so far they have about 70-people to drive by and show support and they’d like the public to know to feel free to bring flashing lights and noisemakers.

The first parade will begin at 2 p.m. Friday and then another will follow at 6 p.m.