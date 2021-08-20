Family remembers Iowa Park man who died from COVID-19 complications

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texoma community is coming together for an Iowa Park man who recently lost his life to complications from COVID-19.

Robert Cummings worked for the city of Iowa Park for years and was a husband and father to four children.

Loved ones say Cummings meant so much to the family and they didn’t expect the virus to have this big of an impact.

“I don’t know that I can ever, ever repay to him or respect or honor him enough for what he gave us,” Robert’s wife Stephanie Cummings said.

There have been more than 350 COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County.

On Thursday, August 19, Iowa Park father of 4 and husband Robert Cummings sadly added to that statistic.

“He was never too busy. For the children or I. He was never too busy to sit down and read a book or do homework,” Cummings said.

Cummings worked for the city of Iowa Park for eight years and also worked other jobs so his wife could stay at home with their children.

He first received his diagnosis in late June and was on a ventilator for more than 40 days until he passed.

“Robert and I thought we had time to get the vaccine. We thought, ‘we’re young, we’re not part of the original risk group, we don’t have any pre-existing conditions,’ and that didn’t matter,” Cummings said.

As the family navigates life without Robert, Robert’s sister commends Stephanie for being so strong during this trying time.

And the family appreciates the community for raising funds and surround them with love.

“Stephanie’s always been a role model for me. As far as a mother and a wife and just learning how to do things. When Robert married Stephanie I didn’t blink twice,” Robert’s sister Geri Mosley said.

“I don’t think Robert or I knew how many lives we had touched or how many people really felt so strongly about us,” Cummings said.

As cases surge in the area, family members urge people to consider the vaccine.

“Do your research and think about it,” Mosley said.

“If you have even the tiniest bit of a chance of not having your family or your friends have to go through what we’ve been through, then absolutely,” Cummings said.

A family grieving over the loss of a loved one as the pandemic creeps back to peak numbers.

Family members wanted to thank United Regional nurses and physicians for their care of Robert.

The family has raised over $18,000 and to donate, click here.