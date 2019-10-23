Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — When a veteran with no known relatives dies, the Patriot Guard Riders will do everything they can to make sure he or she receives an honorable service and burial, which is exactly what they did day for one local veteran and two family members arrived just in time to say goodbye.

Eddie McAnear was a Marine sharpshooter who served in Vietnam. After returning to the States, he lost contact with his family.

When members of the Patriot Guard received a call Monday afternoon about the death of a veteran with no known family, they organized a proper graveside service at the Wichita County Cemetery.

Honor and service are something veterans and military personnel take seriously, as do members of the patriot guard riders.

“We show the respect that any veteran who served our country deserves we don’t ask questions we just get proof that they served and were honorably discharged,” Patriot Guard Ride Capt. Barbara Johnson said.

“We have had several unaccompanied veterans just this year that we have done out here at the county cemetery,” Patriot Guard Ride Capt. Mike Johnson said.

At the last minute, though, local historian Julie Coley heard about it, and tracked down two family members in Graham, who were notified and able to attend the service.

“I just can’t imagine to be in their shoes to find out the way they had to find out and again my heart breaks for the children,” Johnson said.

Family members were given a certificate to honor the service McAnear gave to his country and a flag as taps was played as local active military and community members laid his ashes next to his comrades in arms who have their final resting spot in this quiet cemetery.

Organizers said for an event with little time to plan they only exected a few to show up.

They were surprised to see a turn out of a few hundred people from the community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Nearly century-year-old Davenport Grocery under new ownership

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly century-year-old Davenport Grocery under new ownership"

White Cane Day: Community experiences what life is like for the blind

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Cane Day: Community experiences what life is like for the blind"

Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral"

Community members reflect on Kay Dillard's life, legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members reflect on Kay Dillard's life, legacy"

Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat"

Top Holiday Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Holiday Travel Tips"

Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-23-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-23-19"

Man indicted with allegedly assaulting terminally ill father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man indicted with allegedly assaulting terminally ill father"

Vernon city employees still uncertain about being able to carry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon city employees still uncertain about being able to carry"

Cell phone case that feels like human skin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone case that feels like human skin"

KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest"