Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — When a veteran with no known relatives dies, the Patriot Guard Riders will do everything they can to make sure he or she receives an honorable service and burial, which is exactly what they did day for one local veteran and two family members arrived just in time to say goodbye.

Eddie McAnear was a Marine sharpshooter who served in Vietnam. After returning to the States, he lost contact with his family.

When members of the Patriot Guard received a call Monday afternoon about the death of a veteran with no known family, they organized a proper graveside service at the Wichita County Cemetery.

Honor and service are something veterans and military personnel take seriously, as do members of the patriot guard riders.

“We show the respect that any veteran who served our country deserves we don’t ask questions we just get proof that they served and were honorably discharged,” Patriot Guard Ride Capt. Barbara Johnson said.

“We have had several unaccompanied veterans just this year that we have done out here at the county cemetery,” Patriot Guard Ride Capt. Mike Johnson said.

At the last minute, though, local historian Julie Coley heard about it, and tracked down two family members in Graham, who were notified and able to attend the service.

“I just can’t imagine to be in their shoes to find out the way they had to find out and again my heart breaks for the children,” Johnson said.

Family members were given a certificate to honor the service McAnear gave to his country and a flag as taps was played as local active military and community members laid his ashes next to his comrades in arms who have their final resting spot in this quiet cemetery.

Organizers said for an event with little time to plan they only exected a few to show up.

They were surprised to see a turn out of a few hundred people from the community.