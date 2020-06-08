Family searches for missing child in WF, last seen at Evergreen Trailer Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The family of a missing child in Wichita Falls needs the community’s help in bringing her home.

According to the family, Sofia Hayden Peterson, 13, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 at Evergreen Trailer Park.

Sofia is 5 foot 4, 95 pounds, has brown eyes, tan glasses, and brownish black shoulder length hair.

There’s no confirmed description of her attire at this time, but she does have a pink backpack with her.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

If you know the whereabouts of Sofia, contact the WFPD at (940) 720-5000.