WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of a 10-month-old child is seeking assistance with medical expenses as police continue to investigate the alleged incident in Wichita Falls that lead to the baby’s hospitalization in Fort Worth.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Becky Drive just after 4 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, in reference to a welfare check.

Sgt. Eipper said the call notes indicate a female caller reported that a 10-month-old child wasn’t breathing or opening their eyes. He said the call notes also indicate someone was heard crying hysterically in the background.

Photo courtesy Josh Rowe (KFDX/KJTL)

Authorities said officers who responded to the scene on Becky Drive notified dispatch by radio that the child was breathing. According to Sgt. Eipper, the child was transported to United Regional, then care-flighted to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

Sgt. Eipper said the case is being investigated as an injury to a child case by WFPD’s Juvenile and Crimes Against Children detectives. He also said the 10-month-old child is still alive as of Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023.

Our newsroom requested more information from officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department, who said no new details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Photo of Sean “SJ” Mitchell, provided by the family

Family members have identified the 10-month-old alleged victim as Sean “SJ” Mitchell. Family members also confirmed a GoFundMe fundraising account has been set up to help offset medical expenses being incurred while the child is being treated at Cook Children’s.

According to the description on the GoFundMe for SJ, the child was in daycare, and “unfortunately something horrible happened while he was there.”

The GoFundMe account said in the description that SJ suffered a fractured neck, two brain bleeds, Shaken Baby Syndrome, and countless seizures.

Photo of Sean “SJ” Mitchell, provided by the family

The GoFundMe fundraising page lists the organizer as Felicity Dishman, who is identified in the description as the mother of SJ. She said in the description that anything will help.

“I’m asking for help with all of this, and continuing prayers for my baby boy,” Dishman said on the GoFundMe page. “We need a miracle.”

In addition to the fundraiser on GoFundMe, an account is being set up to benefit SJ’s family at Crowell State Bank. Community members are invited to contribute to this account, with all funds going directly to the family. There are several ways to contribute:

Debit or credit card — Call Crowell State Bank at (940) 684-1531 with your credit or debit card ready and let them know you’d like to donate to the account set up for SJ

— Call Crowell State Bank at (940) 684-1531 with your credit or debit card ready and let them know you’d like to donate to the account set up for SJ Check — Mail a check to Crowell State Bank, PO Box 848, Crowell, TX, 79227, ensuring “Benefit Fund for SJ” is on the memo line of the check, and the envelope is addressed “ATTN: Benefit Fund for SJ”

— Mail a check to Crowell State Bank, PO Box 848, Crowell, TX, 79227, ensuring “Benefit Fund for SJ” is on the memo line of the check, and the envelope is addressed “ATTN: Benefit Fund for SJ” In-person — Visit the main Crowell State Bank location at 100 East Commerce Street, Crowell, TX, 79227

Patty Simmons with Crowell State Bank said the account is currently being set up and that set-up will be completed on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.