Family seeks help from community for life-changing surgery for 4-year-old son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls family is hoping for a blessing this new year that could help their son walk independently for the first time in his life.

The procedure, though life-changing, is expected to cost this family nearly $200,000 and that does not include the cost of food, travel, and other out-of-state medical expenses not covered by insurance.

“I told him the other day, I want you to stay little forever he’s like no I want to grow up because I’m going to be able to walk when I’m bigger,” Logan’s mother Ashley Fox said.

Four-year-old Logan Fox has been a fighter since birth when his parents received unexpected news.

“Logan was born with a non-genetic form of Arthrogryposis, his form is called Amyoplasia,” Ashley Fox said.

AMC is a joint contracture condition that starts in the womb and prevents proper joint function and muscle development.

Simply put, Logan is unable to walk independently and due to the position of his arms, he uses them the best he knows how, but surgery, to take place in West Palm Beach Florida, can change all of that.

“This would allow him to walk into school, sit down at the table with the other kids just completely be independent and not wheelchair-bound,” Ashley Fox said. “Just to be able to give him this opportunity to have the surgery this year and get him up and walking like us, I just imagine him next Christmas just being able to walk out to the Christmas tree instead of being carried out.”

This will be Logan’s first surgery, something his parents had no idea was even a possibility until recently.

It will correct the position of his hips and straighten his legs, but this journey to independence will come at a tremendous cost.

“It has been hard, I’m on the phone daily trying to find Logan an insurance that will accept him and trying to see if we can get any other help,” Ashley Fox said. “He would have his COVID test and then pre-op and then his surgery and then we would stay for a month after the surgery for therapy.”

Ashley Fox said they have a huge support system that they are grateful for however they could use a lot more help to make their goal and dream come true.

If you find it in your heart to donate to this cause follow this GoFundMe link.

Logan’s 5th birthday is next month and this could be a great birthday gift.