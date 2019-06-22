Family seeks help, justice for baby police said suffered abuse

A Wichita Falls family is demanding justice for a baby boy who police believe survived chronic abuse including two skull fractures, a brain bleed, broken ribs and numerous bruises over the body.

Dillon Kaine Hutson, 24, of Munday, was arrested in December 2018 and charged with injury to a child.

Police officers said Hutson’s story was inconsistent in every regard, from his claim of dropping the 6-week-old and falling on him, to tripping while holding him. Something a nurse practitioner who treated the baby said was “far fetched.”

Besides the physical wounds, there are emotional ones too as his family waits to see if someone will pay for what happened.

For legal reasons the family cannot give out his name, so they’re calling him “Super L.”

“We were devastated, we were shocked, you don’t think anything like this is gonna happen to your family,” said Aunt Sherry Land-Hicks.

“Super L” is 10-months-old. At just 47 days old, police said he suffered serious injuries from abuse by his father. Injuries that cost him a lifetime of disability.

“He was diagnosed May 1 with cerebral palsy, he has some hearing loss,” Land-Hicks said.

“He’s not doing what the average 10-month-old would be doing, but he is happy so we’re grateful for that,” grandmother Jami Glaze said.

All the family wants is justice for their baby boy.

“We keep being told they’re fixing to indict but every month comes and every month goes and no indictment yet,” Glaze said. “We’re getting a little frustrated, a little anxious, we just want justice for our baby.”

Of course, they want the best care for their “Super L,” but the financial impact is heavy.

“Just going back and forth, the gas, all the appointments,” Glaze said. “It’s really a lot, it’s a whole lot.”

Casey Rodriquez has a son just a month older. She saw the story and without hesitation knew she wanted to help fundraise for a family she didn’t know.

“Domestic abuse, it’s a community issue and with how little he is and how much they’re still learning about his needs, it’s gonna continue until he’s an adult and on,” family friend Casey Rodriquez said.

So she made T-shirts and a Go-Fund-Me page.

“They need help, they need support from their community and he needs support cause he fought so hard,” Rodriquez said.

“Super L” made it through with the help of his loving family and now they want your help.

“We’re fighting for ‘Super L,’ so everybody out there fight with us,” grandfather Eugene Whitling said.

They want the community to fight with them and never forget their superhero.

The family said they’re grateful for the Wichita Falls Police Department and the District Attorney’s office.

The case against Hutson is still pending, but we will keep you updated on the case. Hutson is out on bond. According to his arrest affidavit, the injury to a child charge was enhanced to a first-degree felony because he failed to report the alleged incident and due to inconsistent in his stories, which lead authorities to believe the act was committed intentionally or knowingly.

If you’d like to purchase a t-shirt you can email Tx_honey@hotmail.com or Casey.bolding@gmail.com.

Click here to donate to the Go-Fund-Me.