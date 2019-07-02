Family speaks out after Amber Avenue house fire

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)-

Loved ones of 1-year-old Deleia Wyatt, Wichita Falls firefighters rescued from a burning home, are speaking out tonight.

William Godwin leased the home and said she is being moved from Parkland Burn Center in Dallas to Cook Children’s Medical Center to get her off the ventilator.

Godwin also said he wants to clear up some confusion of the family’s involvement in rescuing Deleia.

Wichita Falls firefighters saved 1-year-old Deleia Wyatt from a burning home on Amber Avenue last Wednesday, June 26th.

“A fire started on our couch, we’re not even sure what happened, I mean we have ideas of what might have happened, but we don’t know for sure,” Godwin said.

Deleia’s mother said she is going to be okay after sustaining third-degree burns and having to be put on a ventilator.

“She’s about to be moved to the children’s hospital so they can work on getting her off the ventilator,” Deleia’s mother Rayla Wyatt said.

William Godwin said his girlfriend, who is Deleia’s grandmother, attempted to get her out but was unsuccessful.

“She tried to go back in the front and get the little girl out but the fire was just too hot,” Godwin said.

“She said she kept trying and trying and trying to get to her and people were pushing her back,” Wyatt said.

Godwin said the family is now being criticized after a Facebook video was posted, where you can hear a woman upset her dog is still inside.

“We put a Go-Fund-Me page up on Facebook and we got a lot of things, bad things, back a lot of people saying oh my girlfriend cared more about her dog than the daughter,” Godwin said.

Godwin said this is not the case.

“She was worrying about that child before the dog even came up,” Godwin said. “So we wanted to set the story straight and let everybody know that the child was taken care of and we did everything we could to save [the] children and get them out before anything could happen to them.”

The fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire and the family hopes to bring Deleia home very soon.

Godwin said they were able to salvage a few sentimental items from the rubble.

Wichita Falls Code Enforcement issued warnings to Godwin the day after the fire, stating he was in violation of the outdoor storage and rubbish and trash ordinances and needs to clean it all up by July 15. KFDX reached out to code enforcement, but no one was available to comment at this time.

