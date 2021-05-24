Family speaks out after grand jury does not indict for Nathaniel Lewis’ death

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family of 19-year-old Nathaniel Lewis are speaking out tonight after a grand jury does not indict someone for his death.

Lewis was fatally shot at his Stone Ridge apartment home in Wichita Falls on December 12.

The grand jury decision not to indict has his mother and others who were close to Lewis wondering what evidence was presented to jurors and whether they will ever get justice for him.

For Jessica Barton, the past five months have been a constant search for answers.

“There was like a three or four-week period where I hadn’t heard anything so I didn’t think I was being unreasonable asking questions,” Barton said.

Police interviewed one person at the scene and made no arrests before convening a grand jury that issued a no bill in April after hearing the evidence. Leading Barton to question the thoroughness of the investigation.

“There were many times where it was more under the investigation side where honestly I feel like we were treated like the criminals. It was very disheartening,” Barton said.

Officers arrived on scene that day in December and found Lewis on the ground, dead from a gunshot wound.

His best friend Hailey Corey says she still can’t believe what happened and hopes justice will come one day.

“Nathan was not a bad guy. Nathan was not in a gang. He wasn’t a bad person. But that’s how they like to perceive it so no one has to take accountability,” Corey said.

But the grand jury decision doesn’t mean Lewis’ family is giving up.

“We created a Facebook group called Nate not in vain,” Barton said.

Carrying his legacy on and seeking justice no matter what.

Barton says that she will carry on Nate’s legacy by promoting gun reform legislation.