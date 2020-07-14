Family welcomes fourth child, Wichita Falls Birth and Wellness Center celebrates 100th

The 100th baby to be born at the Wichita Falls Birth and Wellness Center is being celebrated and all in the midst of a pandemic.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 100th baby to be born at the Wichita Falls Birth and Wellness Center is being celebrated and all in the midst of a pandemic.

While they had some hurdles to cross, Rebekah and Nicholaus Abbott said they are elated.

Silas Abbott is the fourth baby for this family.

“There was just a time where I didn’t think that we were gonna get to this point and hold him so I am just thankful that he is here and he is healthy,” Rebekah Abbott said.

And the 100th baby for the center.

“From being present at the first birth here to make it to 100 is quite a milestone,” Certified Nurse Midwife Lenora Nepper said.

The Abbotts are celebrating the homecoming of their bundle of joy despite the chaos we now face as a nation seeing many lives being taken by COVID-19.

“We’re just so blessed by God that he’s given us this miracle regardless of the current situation with COVID-19 and what’s going on in our society we’re just so happy to have him in our lives,” Nicholaus Abbott said.

Now they are a big part of the birth center’s own special occasion.

“I was a little bummed that he wasn’t born yesterday on my dad’s birthday so to still have that grandeur of the 100th baby born, he’s famous [laughter],” Rebekah Abbott said.

Those at the center support expecting mothers who are preparing to undergo a natural labor.

Rebekah Abbott said initially she was just looking to have any birth outside of a hospital but it all worked out in her and her husband’s favor.

“I knew it was a solid decision before COVID, and after COVID it really solidified that I was making the right decision by coming here,” Rebekah Abbott said.

Rebekah Abbott said giving birth at the center allowed her to have the birth she wanted.

The Abbotts and those at the center said they are happy to have welcomed this miracle into the world.

For expecting moms interested the Wichita Falls Birth and Wellness Center, find details here.