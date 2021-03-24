Family welcomes home recovered COVID-19 patient after 5 months of hospitalization

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After testing positive for COVID-19 in October, Robert DeHoyos was hospitalized and put on a ventilator and feeding tube.

His daughter, Nina Vasquez, said doctors weren’t sure he was going to survive.

“They did not anticipate he was going to live. They gave us 7 to 10 days and that was at best and so there wasn’t any really a whole lot of hope,” Vasquez said.

Lining the streets of Lucy park on Wednesday, friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers rang out in cheers as DeHoyos made his way into Lucy Park after being discharged from a Dallas hospital.

DeHoyos’ brother Adam said seeing his brother leave the hospital on his own was God at work.

“So we just saw a little video. A clip of him walking out of the hospital. A lot of the nurses were there clapping and celebrating. Rang a little bell, celebrating him coming home,” Adam said.

Looking back, Vasquez said the traumatic events brought her family closer to each other.

“It’s been a really spiritual journey as well as a family bonding experience. We had to really pull together to honor his wishes and speak up on his behalf when he couldn’t. It’s been very trying but victorious at the same time,” Vasquez said.

Victory that could be seen in the hugs and tears of family members.

“It’s exciting. It just reminds us who our God is. How big. How big he is. He is bigger than this problem,” Adam said.

A family no longer bound by distance or disease but stronger and better together through love.