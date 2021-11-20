Fantasy of Lights 5K, costume contest raise money for the annual display

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in Wichita Falls kicked off the holiday season with the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights 5K Fun Run, Saturday, November 20.

About 100 runners of all ages had the choice to run either one mile or go for the full five mile distance.

There was also a costume contest giving runners the opportunity to dress up in festive costumes, like Santa’s favorite reindeer Rudolph, Mrs. Claus and even a Christmas tree. The tree actually took home the award for Best Holiday Theme.

The Wichita Falls Runners Club participated in the 5K and club member Sharon Kelley said that while the event is focused on the fundraising and the run itself, the people you meet along the way are the true highlight of the occasion.

“It just makes you feel like part of the community of Wichita Falls,” Kelley said. “To be healthy, to be a team member in a group, to meet total strangers, [and] by the time you’re done with your run, you’ve done an interview with them, and they’re there next year again for you.”

The money raised from the run will go toward the expansion of Fantasy of Lights and creating new displays for the future.