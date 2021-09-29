Farmers and ranchers see increase in labor shortage

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Farmers and ranchers are seeing a decline in helpers and ranch hands due to the pandemic.

Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent for the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office David Graf said that the decline could be from workers not wanting to endure the Texas elements or the long hours some farmers have to work, which has many farmers turning to their own family members to pitch in and help.

“When it comes harvest time or planting time, you’ve got to be out, and you’ve got to go, and so it’s just hard to find people that are willing to do that,” Graf said.

For more information on how the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office could help you and your farm or ranch, click here.