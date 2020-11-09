Farmers hopeful for bountiful pecan harvest despite threat to crop

Clay Co. (KFDX KJTL )—In October farmers began harvesting pecans and they have said that despite an early freeze pecans are looking good this year.

In late October an early ice storm and freeze threatened to do damage to crops but farmers in some areas of Texoma said that most of the damage was done north of the Red River.

Tim Montz owner of the Pecan Shed said his harvest experienced minimal damage.

“This year’s crop, the quality looks good,” Montz said. “Our crop has a color that’s really good and the nuts feel good so we are happy with the quality.”

One of the concerns that Montz has is the tariffs the United States has on China. He hopes that he will be able to export to China in the future.

“We hope that this trade war they are having with China will kinda ease up and we can start exporting pecans again to China,” Montz said.

Montz said they have about a week of cleaning from the last storm in late October and he hopes he can have his harvest complete by the end of Janurary.

“Mother Nature is always playing some kind of game on us that we always have to watch but we don’t really have any control of that.”